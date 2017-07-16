FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Tennis-Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
#Tennis News
July 16, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 19 days ago

Tennis-Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Ruthless Roger Federer thrashed suffering Croat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to become the first man to win eight Wimbledon singles crowns on Sunday, five years after landing his seventh.

The Swiss maestro, appearing in his 11th Wimbledon final, was challenged early on but once he broke a nervous Cilic in the fifth game of the opening set the match became a no-contest.

Cilic was overwhelmed, physically and mentally, and Federer claimed victory in less than two hours to become the oldest man to claim the title in the professional era. (Editing by Toby Davis)

