a month ago
Tennis-Murray motors as Wimbledon gets under way
#Tennis News
July 3, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Murray motors as Wimbledon gets under way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray opened 2017 Centre Court action in style on Monday, motoring into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik.

The Kazakh was in the first round as a lucky loser from qualifying, but his good fortune ran out against the British top seed.

Not even two short rain breaks could throw Murray off his rhythm as he punched groundstrokes to the corners, served sublimely and overpowered his opponent.

Murray will play dynamic German serve-volleyer Dustin Brown next. (Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)

