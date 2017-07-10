FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Murray reaches Wimbledon quarters for 10th straight year
#Tennis News
July 10, 2017 / 4:21 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Murray reaches Wimbledon quarters for 10th straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Defending champion Andy Murray eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th successive year with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 victory over Benoit Paire on Monday.

Murray was not at his best against Paire and his faltering serve was frequently exploited by the 46th-ranked Frenchman, who caused the Briton trouble without being able to inflict any lasting damage.

He broke Murray twice in a row in the first set, which ended up going to a tiebreak that the top seed won comfortably.

Murray, who came into the championships with a niggling hip injury, still seems occasionally uncomfortable and lacking his usual zip around court.

He had too much guile for Paire, however, and wrapped up his 26th successive win against French opposition in two hours and 21 minutes.

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond

