LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT/0900 ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

Centre Court

Men's singles - Final 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Mixed doubles - Final 1-Jamie Murray (Britain)/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) v Henri Kontinen (Finland)/Heather Watson (Britain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Rex Gowar)