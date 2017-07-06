FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Friday's order of play at Wimbledon
#Tennis News
July 6, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Friday's order of play at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1200 GMT/0800 ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Centre Court Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Heather Watson (Britain) 4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 1-Andy Murray (Britain) v 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy)

Court One 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Maria Sakkari (Greece) Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Court Two (play begins at 1030 GMT) Aljaz Bedene (Britain) v 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) Peng Shuai (China) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) 13-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v Camila Giorgi (Italy) 12-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

