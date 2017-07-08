Tennis-Monday's order of play at Wimbledon

July 8 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT/0800 ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches fourth round unless stated):

Centre Court 27-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.) 1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Benoit Paire (France) 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Court One 6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v 21-Caroline Garcia (France) 4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) Adrian Mannarino (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Court Two (play begins at 1030 GMT) 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Men's doubles - third round Marcus Daniell (New Zealand)/Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) v Ken Skupski (Britain)/Neal Skupski (Britain)