FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-Tennis-Pliskova sent packing by Rybarikova
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 6, 2017 / 5:12 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Tennis-Pliskova sent packing by Rybarikova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects round in first paragraph to round two not three)

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - One of the Wimbledon pre-tournament favourites Karolina Pliskova was dumped out in round two on Thursday, with Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova beating her 3-6 7-5 6-2 on Centre Court.

Czech third seed Pliskova came into the tournament on the back of a grasscourt title in Eastbourne but had never reached the third round at the All England Club.

She also had a shot at becoming the world number one if her rivals had made early exits.

But the 25-year-old looked lacklustre at times and lacked accuracy against experienced campaigner Rybarikova, whose never- say-die attitude was summed up by a net-side masterclass in the final game of the match that had the crowd gasping.

Reporting by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.