Tennis-Radwanska fights back to beat Bacsinszky

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland's ninth-seed Agnieszka Radwanska came back from a set down to beat Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.

Radwanksa, beaten finalist in 2012, will face Russian eighth-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round on Monday.

Bacsinszky, mixing up the pace of her shots well to take the first set, had to call a medical time-out at the end of the second set and received heavy strapping on her thigh.

The injury, picked up when sprinting to the net, clearly troubled the Swiss in the third set which Radwanska made short work of.