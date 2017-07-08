FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Radwanska fights back to beat Bacsinszky
#Tennis News
July 8, 2017 / 2:56 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Radwanska fights back to beat Bacsinszky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland's ninth-seed Agnieszka Radwanska came back from a set down to beat Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.

Radwanksa, beaten finalist in 2012, will face Russian eighth-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round on Monday.

Bacsinszky, mixing up the pace of her shots well to take the first set, had to call a medical time-out at the end of the second set and received heavy strapping on her thigh.

The injury, picked up when sprinting to the net, clearly troubled the Swiss in the third set which Radwanska made short work of.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle

