FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis-Mattek-Sands taken to hospital screaming in pain after Wimbledon stumble
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 6, 2017 / 4:17 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Mattek-Sands taken to hospital screaming in pain after Wimbledon stumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.

The player, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when she stumbled mid-court at the beginning of the third set, was treated by doctors for more than 20 minutes on court, and given oxygen.

"Help me, help me please," she screamed, as medics placed her on a stretcher. "It hurts, hurts so much."

Editing by: Ossian Shine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.