a month ago
FACTBOX-Tennis-The all-time ace leaders in the men's game
#Tennis News
July 5, 2017 / 4:20 PM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Tennis-The all-time ace leaders in the men's game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Roger Federer passed the 10,000
career aces milestone in his first-round match at Wimbledon this
week, becoming just the third man to hit the mark since 1991,
when the ATP World Tour began tracking the statistic.
    
    Here is the list of the top 10, with number of aces followed
by matches played.     
    
 1   Ivo Karlovic      12062  619
 2   Goran Ivanisevic  10131  731
 3   Roger Federer     10004  1294
 4   John Isner        9106   523
 5   Andy Roddick      9068   776
 6   Pete Sampras      8713   792
 7   Feliciano Lopez   8520   828
 8   Ivan Ljubicic     8121   680
 9   Richard Krajicek  7648   606
 10  Greg Rusedski     7589   677
 Source: ATP World Tour  
    

 (Compiled by Pravin Char, editing by Ed Osmond)

