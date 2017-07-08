SHOWCASE-Tennis-Imperious Federer eases into last 16

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Roger Federer eased into the last 16 at Wimbledon with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory over German serve-volley expert Mischa Zverev on Saturday, to stay on course for a record eighth Wimbledon title.

The 35-year-old Swiss is looking to become the oldest man in the professional era to win the title and has not dropped a set in his opening three encounters at this year's tournament.

World number 30, Zverev, who had not beaten Federer in four previous attempts, hoped to upset the 18-times grand slam champion by doggedly following his serve into the net, but had only limited success.

He forced a tiebreak in the first set, which Federer won without losing a point on serve, and then the Swiss took control, breaking once in each of the next two sets before wrapping up victory with an ace. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)