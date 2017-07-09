FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-Tennis-Angelique Kerber v Garbine Muguruza - 2017 record
July 9, 2017 / 2:03 AM / a month ago

SHOWCASE-Tennis-Angelique Kerber v Garbine Muguruza - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of German Angelique Kerber and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza ahead of their fourth round match at Wimbledon on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-ANGELIQUE KERBER (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in the third round

Eastbourne: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals

French Open: lost to Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-2 6-2 in the first round

Rome: lost to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 6-0 in the second round

Madrid: lost to Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 5-0 Retired in the third round

Stuttgart: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 7-5 in the second round

Monterrey: lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-4 2-6 6-1 in the final

Miami: lost to Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 in the quarter-finals

Indian Wells: lost to Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-3 in the fourth round

Dubai: lost to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 7-6(3) in the semi-finals

Doha: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 6-4 0-6 6-4 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 in the fourth round

Sydney: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 7-6(5) 6-2 in the second round

Brisbane: lost to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals

14-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-2 in the third round

Eastbourne: lost to Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-0 in the second round

Birmingham: lost to Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 3-6 6-4 6-3 in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

