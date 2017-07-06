FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-Tennis-Dominic Thiem v Gilles Simon - 2017 record
#Tennis News
July 6, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a month ago

SHOWCASE-Tennis-Dominic Thiem v Gilles Simon - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Austrian Dominic Thiem and Frenchman Gilles Simon ahead of their second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-DOMINIC THIEM (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the first round

Antalya: lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) 6-3 6-2 in the second round

Halle: lost to Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-3 7-6(5) in the second round

French Open: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the semi-finals

Rome: lost in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-0

Madrid: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 7-6(8) 6-4

Barcelona: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-1

Monte Carlo: third-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

Miami: second-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Indian Wells: lost in the quarter-finals to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2)

Acapulco: lost in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-1 7-5

Rio: defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) in the final 7-5 6-4

Rotterdam: lost in the quarter-finals to Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-4 7-6(3)

Sofia: second-round loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: fourth-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Sydney: lost in the quarter-finals to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Brisbane: lost in the quarter-finals to Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 6-3 4-6 6-3

GILLES SIMON (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Nicolas Jarry (Chile) 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 in the first round

Halle: lost to Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 in the first round

Stuttgart: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-3 in the first round

French Open: lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 1-6 6-2 6-4 6-1 in the first round

Lyon: lost to Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-0 in the quarter-finals

Rome: lost to Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-3 6-3 in the first round

Madrid: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 3-6 7-6(3) in the second round

Budapest: lost to Bjorn Fratangelo (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 in the first round

Monte Carlo: lost to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-3 3-6 7-5 in the second round

Miami: lost to Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-1 6-1 in the second round

Acapulco: lost to Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7-6(7) 6-3 in the first round

Marseille: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-1 in the quarter-finals

Rotterdam: lost to Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 7-6(4) in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-2 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in the third round

Brisbane: lost to Lucas Pouille (France) 7-6(6) 7-6(4) in the first round (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

