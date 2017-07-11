RPT-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Venus Williams v Jelena Ostapenko - player profiles

(Repeats earlier item, no change to text)

July 11 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of American Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia ahead of their quarter-final match on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

The American's first Wimbledon appearance in 1997 coincided with the year in which her quarter-final opponent was born, and the veteran will be counting on the experience she has accumulated over the years to see off the young pretender.

Williams is the oldest player since then 37-year-old Martina Navratilova in 1994 to reach the quarter-finals, but her groundstrokes have lost none of their formidable power, as she proved while despatching Ana Konjuh in straight sets on Monday.

13-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

The Latvian was only three when Williams won Wimbledon for the first time and despite the gulf in their ages, the freshly minted French Open champion is unlikely to be fazed by her first outing on the most famous grass court in the world.

The 20-year-old's all-or-nothing style of play has already lit up the tournament but she must not allow Venus to throw her off her stride and disrupt her rhythm.