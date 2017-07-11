RPT-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Venus Williams v Jelena Ostapenko - head to head

(Repeats earlier item, no change to text)
LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's quarter-final match between American Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding).
10-Williams 13-Ostapenko
Head-to-head 0 0
WTA world ranking 11 13
Age 37 20
Height 1.85 metres 1.77 metres
Plays Right-handed Right-handed
2017 win-loss record 24-7 34-12
2017 WTA singles titles 0 1 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing Peter Rutherford)