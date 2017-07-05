Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day three

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of day three at the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Well, if he (Andy Murray) has a problem with his hip, I don't want to play against him when his hip is good," joked German Dustin Brown after losing 6-3 6-2 6-2 to top seed Murray, who has been suffering with a sore hip.

FACT OF THE DAY: "The predominately in white" dress code for players was introduced in 1963 before the "almost entirely in white rule" was brought in 1995. Accessories were included in the rule from 2014.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Spaniard Rafa Nadal won his 14th consecutive match against fellow left-handers, defeating American Donald Young 6-4 6-2 7-5 in the second round.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Sixth seed Johanna Konta survived a tense battle on Centre Court, beating Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 to reach the third round for the first time.

Briton Konta saved two break-points in the decider before sealing victory on her second match point after three hours and 10 minutes of play.