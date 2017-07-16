Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day 13

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of day 13 at the Wimbledon championships on Sunday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Not to drop a set it's magical. I can't believe it just yet, it's too much really. It's just belief, that I can achieve such heights. I wasn't sure I would ever be here in another final but I always believed I could maybe come back and do it again" - Roger Federer after beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to win a record eighth Wimbledon title.

FACT OF THE DAY: At 23 days before his 36th birthday, Federer is the oldest men's singles champion at Wimbledon in the professional era. He achieved the feat without dropping a set during the tournament.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Federer came in joint second with Britain's Andy Murray for break points won during the tournament with 25 apiece. Cilic leads the chart with 26 break points won in seven matches at Wimbledon this year but could not manage to convert the only one he had against Federer in the final.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Swiss maestro Federer was challenged early on by Cilic but once he broke the Croatian in the fifth game of the opening set the match became a no-contest. He quickly wrapped up the first set before breaking Cilic to lead 3-0 in the second and reduce his opponent to tears. An unrelenting Federer broke again in the seventh game of the third set and served at 5-4 to regain the title. He missed a first match point when a forehand went wide but converted the second with his eighth ace of the match. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)