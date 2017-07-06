Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day four

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of day four at the Wimbledon championships on Thursday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "It was shocking as she is a good friend of mine. She was shouting 'Sorana, help me' and all I could say was 'I'm here, be strong'." - Romania's Sorana Cirstea told reporters after her opponent American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horrific knee injury during their second match on Court 17.

FACT OF THE DAY: The championships were suspended during World War II but one bomb hit the Centre Court on Oct. 11, 1940, which resulted in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: World number 589 Ernests Gulbis defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets to become the lowest-ranked player in the third round of a grand slam since 1,093 ranked and 1996 champion Richard Krajicek at 2002 Wimbledon. (German Nicolas Kiefer reached the 2007 Wimbledon third round as an unranked player.)

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Slovakia's 87th-ranked Magdalena Rybarikova recovered from a set down in her second-round match to beat third seed Karolina Pliskova 3-6 7-5 6-2 on Centre Court. Rybarikova hit an impressive tally of 33 winners to knock out Pliskova, who came into the tournament on the back of a grasscourt title in Eastbourne last month. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Neil Robinson)