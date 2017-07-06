FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Tennis-Sponsor Head drops Tomic after 'bored' comments
#Tennis News
July 6, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Sponsor Head drops Tomic after 'bored' comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Head, the tennis racket manufacturer, has dropped its sponsorship of Australian player Bernard Tomic after his comments that he had been "bored" during his first-round exit from Wimbledon.

"We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic. His opinions in no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game," the company said in a statement.

"Therefore, we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic."

Tomic, 24, spoke about his lack of motivation following his listless 6-3 6-4 6-3 defeat by Germany's Mischa Zverev on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was subsequently fined 11,600 pounds ($15,010.40) for "unsportsmanlike conduct." ($1 = 0.7728 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Neil Robinson)

