Tennis-Wozniacki back from the brink to reach last 16

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki came within two points of defeat against unseeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit before recovering to win 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Dane, seeded five, was getting overpowered as she trailed by a set and 3-5 to the powerful Kontaveit but she hung on grimly and turned the match around.

Kontaveit, one of the most dangerous unseeded players in the women's draw having won the Den Bosch grasscourt title in the build-up to Wimbledon, served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was 30-0 ahead in that game.

She missed a routine backhand that would have given her three match points and Wozniacki levelled at 5-5.

World number 38 Kontaveit broke again to lead 6-5 but faltered on serve once more with the winning line so close.

She crumbled in the tiebreak and Wozniacki's experience paid off in the decider as the Dane moved through to a last-16 clash with hard-hitting American Coco Vandeweghe. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)