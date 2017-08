June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 3-6 6-4 6-3 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-1 1-0 (Safarova retired)