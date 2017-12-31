UPDATE 5-Tennis-Brisbane International women's singles round 1 results

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brisbane International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-1 6-2 Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) beat Destanee Aiava (Australia) 6-1 6-4 7-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-1 6-3 Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) beat Carina Witthoft (Germany) 7-5 7-6(2) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 4-6 6-0 Alize Cornet (France) beat 4-Caroline Garcia (France) 3-6 6-3 0-0 (Garcia retired)