UPDATE 5-Tennis-Brisbane International women's singles round 1 results
#Tennis News
December 31, 2017 / 4:06 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 5-Tennis-Brisbane International women's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brisbane International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday 
Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-1 6-2                       
Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) beat Destanee Aiava (Australia) 6-1 6-4                 
7-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-1 6-3           
Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) beat Carina Witthoft (Germany) 7-5 7-6(2)               
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 4-6 6-0            
Alize Cornet (France) beat 4-Caroline Garcia (France) 3-6 6-3 0-0 (Garcia retired)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
