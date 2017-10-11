FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 6-Tennis-Linz Open women's singles results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Linz Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday 
Round 2
7-Tatjana Maria (Germany) beat Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-3                        
Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-3 2-6 6-3            
Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 4-6 7-6(1) 6-1               
Round 1
Carina Witthoeft (Germany) beat Barbara Haas (Austria) 6-3 4-6 6-4                        
Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat 6-Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 
2-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Madison Brengle (U.S.) 7-5 6-3                   
5-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 6-3 7-5

