CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Tennis-Elite Trophy women's singles round robin results
#Tennis News
November 3, 2017 / 8:56 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Tennis-Elite Trophy women's singles round robin results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Elite Trophy Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Group C
11-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 3-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 5-0 (Stephens retired) 
Group B
12-Peng Shuai (China) beat 6-Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 1-0 (Vesnina retired)             
Group A
7-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat 1-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 7-6(4)                  
STANDINGS 
                            P W L F A Pts 
Group A
1. Julia Goerges            2 2 0 4 0 4   
2. Magdalena Rybarikova     2 1 1 2 3 2   
3. Kristina Mladenovic      2 0 2 1 4 0   
Group B
1. CoCo Vandeweghe          2 2 0 4 1 4   
2. Peng Shuai               2 1 1 2 2 2   
3. Elena Vesnina            2 0 2 0 3 0   
Group C
1. Anastasija Sevastova     2 2 0 4 0 4   
2. Barbora Strycova         2 1 1 0 2 2   
3. Sloane Stephens          2 0 2 0 2 0   
Group D
1. Ashleigh Barty           2 2 0 4 0 4   
2. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2 1 1 2 3 2   
3. Angelique Kerber         2 0 2 1 4 0

