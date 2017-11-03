CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Tennis-Elite Trophy women's singles round robin results

Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Elite Trophy Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Friday RESULTS Group C 11-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 3-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 5-0 (Stephens retired) Group B 12-Peng Shuai (China) beat 6-Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 1-0 (Vesnina retired) Group A 7-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat 1-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 7-6(4) STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Julia Goerges 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Magdalena Rybarikova 2 1 1 2 3 2 3. Kristina Mladenovic 2 0 2 1 4 0 Group B 1. CoCo Vandeweghe 2 2 0 4 1 4 2. Peng Shuai 2 1 1 2 2 2 3. Elena Vesnina 2 0 2 0 3 0 Group C 1. Anastasija Sevastova 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Barbora Strycova 2 1 1 0 2 2 3. Sloane Stephens 2 0 2 0 2 0 Group D 1. Ashleigh Barty 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2 1 1 2 3 2 3. Angelique Kerber 2 0 2 1 4 0