UPDATE 2-WTA International, Budapest Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Budapest Women's Singles matches on Saturday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) semi won Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3 6-2 qtr won Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-4 6-2 1st won Fanny Stollar (HUN) 6-3 6-3 - Mona Barthel (GER) semi lost 1-Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 6-3 6-2 qtr won Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 6-3 6-4 2nd won 3-Timea Babos (HUN) 6-4 4-6 6-3 1st won Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-0 - Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) semi won Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4 6-2 qtr won 2-Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2 6-4 2nd won 5-Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-1 6-0 1st won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3 6-2 - Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) semi lost Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4 6-2 qtr won Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4 6-2 2nd won Sabine Lisicki (GER) 6-2 6-4 1st won 4-Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-4 6-2 - Johanna Larsson (SWE) qtr lost 1-Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 6-3 6-2 2nd won 7-Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3 6-1 1st won Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-1 7-6(5) - Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) qtr lost Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3 6-4 2nd won 8-Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-4 6-1 1st won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-0 6-0 2 Shuai Zhang (CHN) qtr lost Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Jana Cepelova (SVK) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 1st won Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-2 - Petra Martic (CRO) qtr lost Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4 6-2 2nd won 6-Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-6 6-4 6-4 (BLR) 1st won Antonia Lottner (GER) 6-4 6-2 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) final to play Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) (start 16:00) semi won Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3 6-2 qtr won Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-4 6-2 1st won Fanny Stollar (HUN) 6-3 6-3 2 Shuai Zhang (CHN) qtr lost Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Jana Cepelova (SVK) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 1st won Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-2 3 Timea Babos (HUN) 2nd lost Mona Barthel (GER) 6-4 4-6 6-3 1st won Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-1 6-0 4 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 1st lost Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4 6-2 5 Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 2nd lost Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1 6-0 1st won Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 7-6(5) 6-1 6 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 2nd lost Petra Martic (CRO) 3-6 6-4 6-4 1st won Roberta Vinci (ITA) 6-3 6-3 7 Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 2nd lost Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-3 6-1 1st won Georgina Garcia Perez (ESP) 6-2 6-4 8 Donna Vekic (CRO) 2nd lost Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 6-4 6-1 1st won Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)