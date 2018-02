UPDATE 2-WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles matches on Saturday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Elina Svitolina (UKR) final won Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-4 6-0 semi won 6-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-3 6-3 qtr won Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Qiang Wang (CHN) 6-1 5-7 6-2 1st won (Bye) - Daria Kasatkina (RUS) final lost 1-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4 6-0 semi won 2-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3-6 7-6(11) 6-1 qtr won Elena Vesnina (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-1 2nd won 7-Johanna Konta (GBR) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2 1st won Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 7-5 6-4 6 Angelique Kerber (GER) semi lost 1-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3 6-3 qtr won 3-Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4 6-2 1st won Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-2 6-1 2 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) semi lost Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3-6 7-6(11) 6-1 qtr won 5-Caroline Garcia (FRA) 7-5 6-2 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-3 7-5 1st won (Bye) - Naomi Osaka (JPN) qtr lost 1-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-2 7-6(5) 1st won 8-Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2 6-2 5 Caroline Garcia (FRA) qtr lost 2-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 7-5 6-2 2nd won Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-4 6-2 1st won Lucie Safarova (CZE) 6-3 7-5 3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) qtr lost 6-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 5-7 6-2 6-4 1st won (Bye) - Elena Vesnina (RUS) qtr lost Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-1 2nd won 4-Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-1 7-6(6) 1st won Shuai Peng (CHN) 6-4 7-5 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Elina Svitolina (UKR) final won Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-4 6-0 semi won 6-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-3 6-3 qtr won Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Qiang Wang (CHN) 6-1 5-7 6-2 1st won (Bye) 2 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) semi lost Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3-6 7-6(11) 6-1 qtr won 5-Caroline Garcia (FRA) 7-5 6-2 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-3 7-5 1st won (Bye) 3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) qtr lost 6-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 5-7 6-2 6-4 1st won (Bye) 4 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2nd lost Elena Vesnina (RUS) 6-1 7-6(6) 1st won (Bye) 5 Caroline Garcia (FRA) qtr lost 2-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 7-5 6-2 2nd won Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-4 6-2 1st won Lucie Safarova (CZE) 6-3 7-5 6 Angelique Kerber (GER) semi lost 1-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3 6-3 qtr won 3-Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4 6-2 1st won Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-2 6-1 7 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd lost Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2 1st won Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6(2) 6-2 (RUS) 8 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 1st lost Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2 6-2