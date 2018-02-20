FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Elina Svitolina (UKR)
       2nd    to play                                (start 06:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
       2nd    to play                                (start 06:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Karolina Pliskova (CZE)
       2nd    to play                                (start 06:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
       2nd    to play  Elena Vesnina (RUS)           (start 06:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Caroline Garcia (FRA)
       1st    to play  Lucie Safarova (CZE)          (start 17:00)
    6  Angelique Kerber (GER)
       1st    to play  Barbora Strycova (CZE)        (start 15:00)
    7  Johanna Konta (GBR)
       2nd    to play  Daria Kasatkina (RUS)         (start 06:00)
       1st    won      Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova      7-6(2) 6-2
                       (RUS)
    8  Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
       1st    lost     Naomi Osaka (JPN)             6-2 6-2
 (Note : all times are GMT)
