WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, Dubai Women's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2nd to play Elena Vesnina (RUS) (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 1st to play Lucie Safarova (CZE) (start 17:00) 6 Angelique Kerber (GER) 1st to play Barbora Strycova (CZE) (start 15:00) 7 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd to play Daria Kasatkina (RUS) (start 06:00) 1st won Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6(2) 6-2 (RUS) 8 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 1st lost Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2 6-2 (Note : all times are GMT)