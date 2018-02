UPDATE 2-WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2nd to play Anastasia Potapova (RUS) (start 16:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) qtr to play (start 07:00) 2nd won Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 7-6 6-3 1st won (Bye) 3 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd lost Elena Rybakina (RUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 1st won (Bye) 4 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2nd to play Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) (start 12:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Julia Goerges (GER) 2nd to play Roberta Vinci (ITA) (start 10:00) 1st won Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-2 7-6(5) 6 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 1st lost Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-4 6-4 7 Elena Vesnina (RUS) 1st lost Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6-2 6-0 8 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) qtr to play (start 07:00) 2nd won Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2 6-1 1st won Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 1-6 6-4 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)