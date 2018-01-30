FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles matches on Monday

 .. Seeds ..
 Seed  Round  Rslt     Opponent                      Score
    1  Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)
       2nd    to play  Anastasia Potapova (RUS)      (start 07:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    2  Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
       2nd    to play                                (start 07:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    3  Caroline Garcia (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 07:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    4  Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
       2nd    to play                                (start 07:00)
       1st    won                                    (Bye)
    5  Julia Goerges (GER)
       1st    to play  Maria Sakkari (GRE)           (start 10:00)
    6  Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)
       1st    to play  Ekaterina Makarova (RUS)      (start 07:00)
    7  Elena Vesnina (RUS)
       1st    to play  Petra Kvitova (CZE)           (start 07:00)
    8  Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
       1st    to play  Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)        (start 16:00)
 (Note : all times are GMT)
