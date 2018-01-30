WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, St Petersburg Women's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2nd to play Anastasia Potapova (RUS) (start 07:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2nd to play (start 07:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd to play (start 07:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2nd to play (start 07:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Julia Goerges (GER) 1st to play Maria Sakkari (GRE) (start 10:00) 6 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 1st to play Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) (start 07:00) 7 Elena Vesnina (RUS) 1st to play Petra Kvitova (CZE) (start 07:00) 8 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 1st to play Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) (start 16:00) (Note : all times are GMT)