Tennis-Halep keen to get back on court after defeat by Wozniacki

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World number one Simona Halep put Wednesday’s heavy loss to Caroline Wozniacki at the WTA Finals down to a bad day at the office and is already looking ahead to her final Red Group round-robin match as a shot at redemption.

After a routine straight-sets win over Caroline Garcia to open her fourth straight campaign in Singapore, the Romanian was blitzed 6-0 6-2 by a ruthless Wozniacki and now needs to beat Elina Svitolina on Friday to reach the last four.

“I think it was one of my bad days. I made too many mistakes and she just didn’t miss,” Halep told reporters.

”I made some good shots and some good points, but I missed too many to win a match.

“I felt I got back into it a little bit to make it 4-2 in the second. I played a good game but it was too late. I didn’t feel the ball, I don’t know why. Also, the court is a little bit slow and I just felt heavy,” she added.

“I must give her (Wozniacki) credit for the victory. She played well but I missed too much. I think if I just could keep the ball in, I could have been much better. But I played into her hands today, in my opinion, and that was too much.”

Despite the defeat, Halep is already looking ahead to her next match, something she admits to being habitual regardless of her last result.

“I‘m not thinking about qualification. I‘m thinking about playing better than today, definitely,” the 26-year-old said.

”Every time I go on court, I just want to be better than I have been two days ago or one day ago. So everything I have in my head is just to shake this off and just play better the next time.

“I just have to calm down and keep the ball in play more and make my opponent run.” (Editing by John O‘Brien and Mark Potter)