FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Electric says Canada's Cameco seeks $682 mln in damages
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 19, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

Tokyo Electric says Canada's Cameco seeks $682 mln in damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco):

* Says Canadian uranium producer Cameco is seeking $681.9 million in damages during an arbitration procedure after Tepco had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the Canadian firm in January

* Cameco, which filed for an arbitration in May on the matter, presented the damages amount in a document, Tepco says

* Says it sees no impact from the arbitration to its earnings at the moment (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.