Fukushima court rules Tepco, govt liable over 2011 nuclear disaster - media
October 10, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 10 days

Fukushima court rules Tepco, govt liable over 2011 nuclear disaster - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A district court in Fukushima prefecture on Tuesday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the Japanese government are liable for damages in the largest class action lawsuit brought over the 2011 nuclear disaster in the region, Kyodo news agency reported.

A group of about 3,800 people, mostly in Fukushima prefecture, filed the class action suit, marking the biggest number of plaintiffs out of about 30 similar class action lawsuits filed across the nation. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

