Tesco reports 1.9 percent rise in Christmas like-for-like sales

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco reported a 1.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its home market for the Christmas period, falling short of market forecasts after strong growth in fresh food was offset by lower demand for general merchandise.

Analysts had forecast a rise of 2.4-3.2 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 6 at Britain’s biggest retailer.

Tesco said on Thursday it was confident in its outlook for the full year and was firmly on track to deliver its medium-term ambitions. ​ (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)