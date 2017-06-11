Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees

JERUSALEM, June 11 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.

* Teva's stock price has plummeted over the past few months after a series of costly acquisitions and delayed drug launches, while its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone faces new generic competition.

* The new nominees are Murray Goldberg, a former chief financial officer at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Roberto Mignone, founder of Bridger Management LLC, a healthcare focused investment management firm; Perry Nisen, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive; and Chemi Peres, founder of Israel’s largest venture capital group Pitango.

* The company is also re-nominating current chairman Sol Barer, to be voted on at a July 13 shareholders meeting.

* "These directors will join a board that has already gone through very significant transformation since 2014 with the addition of highly qualified and talented directors, including individuals with global pharmaceutical and financial experience," Barer said in a statement to shareholders. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)