Teva Pharm says looking to sell off Medis business

JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world's largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday that it would seek to divest its Medis business that it acquired with its purchase of Actavis.

Israel-based Teva, which last week reported a drop in second-quarter results and cut its outlook and dividend, said the sale was subject to definitive agreement with any prospective buyer and receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)