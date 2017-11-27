FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva Pharm says significant, global action needed to steady company
Sections
Featured
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Banks
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Market Analysis
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 27, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a day ago

Teva Pharm says significant, global action needed to steady company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said in a letter to the Israeli parliament on Monday that the company needed to take significant and comprehensive actions in order to secure its future.

A parliamentary committee had called an emergency meeting to discuss media reports that the Israel-based company was planning a massive wave of job cuts.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, sent a letter to the panel, which was seen by Reuters, saying: ”Teva is committed to taking immediate and comprehensive actions to steady its financial situation.

“Teva’s current business position obligates us to act responsibly and take deep, meaningful steps around the world and in Israel to secure the company’s future,” it said.

The letter did not provide details of specific moves it was planning. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.