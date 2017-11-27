FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva Pharm restructures, shakes up senior management
November 27, 2017 / 2:17 PM / in a day

Teva Pharm restructures, shakes up senior management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday it was shaking up its leadership and restructuring its organization to address external pressures and internal inefficiencies.

The company said it would combine its two separate global groups for generics and specialty medicines into one commercial organization. Former Generic R&D and Specialty R&D organizations will be combined into one global group, as well.

It said Chief Scientific Officer Michael Hayden, head of global specialty medicines Rob Koremans and Dipankar Bhattacharjee, head of the global generic medicines group, would retire at the end of the year.

Teva said Michael McClellan was appointed as permanent chief financial officer. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

