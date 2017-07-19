FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
Textron profit falls 13.6 pct
July 19, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 18 days ago

Textron profit falls 13.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, reported a 13.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in its aviation business and a pre-tax charge.

The company said its net income fell to $153 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $177 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $3.60 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

