Thai renewables producer BCPG raises energy capacity 94 pct

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thai BCPG Pcl, the renewables arm of oil and gas company Bangchak Corporation , said on Friday that its energy generation capacity under commercial operation rose by 94 percent to 394 megwatts (MW) in the year to date.

The company’s total installed capacity reached 585 megawatt, a year-on-year increase of 211 MW. New capacity includes a 9 MW solar farm project with the Thai government, a 20 MW wind farm in the Philippines and a 182 MW geothermal power plant in Indonesia, the company said in a statement.

BCPG is considering investments in solar rooftops and is studying a project to buy and sell clean electricity via the Internet with partners abroad, its president Bundit Sapianchai said. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Alexander Smith)