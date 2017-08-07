Top tuna firm Thai Union Q2 profit drops on high raw material costs

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The world’s largest canned tuna producer, Thai Union Pcl, on Monday said its second-quarter net profit dropped 7.6 percent from a year ago, hurt by higher raw material costs and a strong baht currency.

The firm reported a net profit of 1.41 billion baht ($42.37 million), below an average estimate of 1.59 billion baht from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

“Overall business has been mainly challenged by continued rising raw material prices and the appreciation of the Thai baht against major currencies,” it said.

Thai Union, controlled by the Chansiri family - one of Thailand’s richest, said tuna prices rose to a 4-year high to $1,900 per tonne, weighing on its branded and private labels.

However, it said it was satisfied with its results and cost control measures. ($1 = 33.28 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)