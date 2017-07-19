FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Thai June auto sales rise 5.7 pct y/y - federation
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 19 days ago

Thai June auto sales rise 5.7 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
        Dec             -14.4            86,858
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - June's sales were helped by launch of new car models and government
spending, the FTI said in a statement.
    - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017.
    - Annual domestic auto sales declined in during 2013-2016, following the end
of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

