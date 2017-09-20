FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai August auto sales rise 6.8 pct y/y - federation
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017

Thai August auto sales rise 6.8 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Aug              +6.8            67,962
        Jul              +7.5            65,178
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - August sales were helped by launches of new car models, higher commodity
prices and improved private investment, the FTI said in a statement.
    - The FTI last month raised its forecast for domestic sales this year to
830,000 cars from 800,000 cars, but cut export forecast to 1.1 million vehicles
from 1.2 million.
    - Annual domestic auto sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of
a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

