Thai Sept auto sales jump 21.9 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles Sep +21.9 77,592 Aug +6.8 67,962 Jul +7.5 65,178 Jun +5.7 69,794 May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - September sales were helped by higher commodity prices, stronger exports and tourism, and increased government spending, the FTI said in a statement. - Exports of whole cars rose 7.19 percent to 120,654 units, their highest in two years, the FTI said. - The FTI said in August it raised its forecast for 2017 domestic sales to 830,000 cars from 800,000 cars, but cut its export estimate to 1.1 million vehicles from 1.2 million. - Annual domestic auto sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)