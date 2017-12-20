FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Thai Nov car sales jump 20.6 pct y/y - federation
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 20, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Thai Nov car sales jump 20.6 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds 2018 forecasts)
    BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales in November jumped
20.6 percent to 78,082 units compared with the same period a year earlier,
helped by launches of new models, improving private investment and higher
government spending, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.
    The FTI last month raised its 2017 domestic sales forecast to 850,000 cars
from 830,000 cars, but maintained its export estimate at 1.1 million vehicles.
    For 2018, it forecast domestic sales of 870,000 cars and car exports of 1.1
million units.
    Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a
government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. 
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for about 12 percent of Thailand's
economy.
    
    Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Nov             +20.6            78,082
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
        Aug              +6.8            67,962
        Jul              +7.5            65,178
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
  

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.