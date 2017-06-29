FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Thailand c.bank will tighten rules on unsecured consumer loans
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a month ago

Thailand c.bank will tighten rules on unsecured consumer loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank expects to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of high household debt and rising bad loans.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is holding a hearing on the package with relevant agencies, Deputy Governor Ruchukorn Siriyodhin told reporters.

"In July, the details should be out," she said, declining to elaborate.

Ruchukorn did not confirm whether the measures would include a curb on the number of credit cards or a credit limit, as reported by some Thai media.

She said the central bank will take into consideration what impact new measures will have. "If there is too much tightening, it may make people turn to informal loans more," she added.

At the end of 2016, Thailand's household debt was nearly 80 percent of gross domestic product, among the highest in Asia.

Household debts have restrained consumption, traditionally a key driver of Thailand's growth, which has lagged that of regional peers in recent years.

Last month, the BOT and banks announced a "debt clinic" programme to tackle some unsecured consumer loans that became bad credits.

Non-performing loans of Thai banks rose to 2.94 percent of total lending at the end of March from 2.83 percent at end-2016. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.