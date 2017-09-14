FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand delays auction of new Erawan, Bongkot gas field licences
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 14, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in a month

Thailand delays auction of new Erawan, Bongkot gas field licences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand will delay an auction of new operating concessions for the Erawan and Bongkot offshore gas fields by two months to November, General Anantaporn Kanjanarat, Energy Minister said on Thursday.

“Currently, we expect there to be one to two companies interested in investing in concessions,” Anantaporn told reporters. “The Council of State is considering the terms of the auction before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval. The auction should take place in November and winning bids in April 2018,” Anantaporn said.

Chevron Corp operates the Erawan field and state-owned PTT Exploration and Production operates the Bongot field under licences which are set to expire in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Earlier this year the energy ministry said that the terms would be announced in July or August and winners announced in Feburary 2018.

The areas have combined output of 2.2 billion cubic feet a day, about 76 percent of output from the Gulf of Thailand. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.