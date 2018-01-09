FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai exports seen rising 5.5 pct in 2018 - shippers' council
#Industrials
January 9, 2018 / 3:56 AM / 2 days ago

Thai exports seen rising 5.5 pct in 2018 - shippers' council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports are expected to rise 5.5 percent this year after increasing at least 10 percent in 2017, a group of Thai shippers said on Tuesday.

The Thai National Shippers’ Council said Thailand’s exports are climbing thanks to improved global demand.

“This year we have a conservative forecast at 5.5 percent,” Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, council chairwoman, told a briefing.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rebounded strongly in 2017 after three years of contraction.

In the first 11 months of 2017, exports increased 10 percent from a year earlier, according to customs data, even though the baht has strengthened significantly. The currency hit a 40-month high against the dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
