Thai June factory output dips 0.16 pct y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly dropped in June, after a rise in the previous month, due to lower production of air conditioners and steel, suggesting economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Monday the manufacturing production index (MPI) in June contracted 0.16 percent from a year earlier, compared with the median forecast of a 1.2 percent rise in a Reuters poll. May's index was revised to a 1.64 percent year-on-year rise from a 1.4 percent increase. Capacity utilisation at factories dropped to 61.05 percent in June from a revised 62.22 percent in May. Industrial goods accounted for about 80 percent of total exports, which rose 11.7 percent in June from a year earlier, customs data showed. Exports, a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, are recovering after years of weakness. The Bank of Thailand has forecast an economic growth of 3.5 percent this year, with exports rising 5 percent. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan % change y/y -0.16 +1.64* -1.8 +0.01 -1.09 +2.19 % change m/m -3.10 +15.38** -20.03 +12.74 -0.50 +3.91 *Revised from +1.4 y/y **Revised from +15.06 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)