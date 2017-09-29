Thai Aug factory output rises 3.74 pct y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial output rose for second straight month in August, beating forecasts, helped by stronger production of car and car engines, rubber and electronics, suggesting the economic recovery is gaining more traction. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in August rose 3.74 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a 2.8 percent rise. July's index was revised to a 3.43 percent year-on-year increase from a 3.73 percent rise reported earlier. In the January-August period, the index was up 1.0 percent from a year earlier. Capacity utilisation at factories in August rose to 62.46 percent from a revised 60.02 percent in July. Industrial goods accounted for about 80 percent of total exports, which jumped 13.2 percent in August from a year earlier, customs data showed. Exports, a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have recovered in 2017 after years of weakness. The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its 2017 economic growth forecast to 3.8 percent from 3.5 percent, with exports rising 8 percent. Last year's economic growth was 3.2 percent, which still lagged regional peers. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar % change y/y +3.74 +3.43* -0.26 +1.64 -1.8 +0.01 % change m/m +3.77 -2.51* -3.20 +15.38 -20.03 +12.74 *Revised from +3.73 y/y **Revised from -2.22 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)