FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Thai c.bank assistant gov says monetary policy needs to stay accommodative
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 25 days ago

Thai c.bank assistant gov says monetary policy needs to stay accommodative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy has to remain accommodative as inflation may not return to the target band until late this year or early next year, a central banker said on Friday.

"Accommodative monetary policy is still needed as inflation is not back in the target band yet," Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Jaturong Jantarangs told a news conference.

The central bank targets headline inflation in a range of 1-4 percent, but annual headline consumer prices fell for a second month in June.

The central bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, near record lows, since April 2015. Most analysts expect no policy change throughout 2017. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.